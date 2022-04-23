Lupita Nyong’o, Natalie Portman Filming In Baltimore

Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman. Photo Credit: Apple TV

Hollywood is coming to Baltimore.

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o will be co-starring in Apple TV's "Lady in the Lake," an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel.

Filming will begin next week, the author said.

Apple in March 2021 announced a straight-to-series order for the show to be created for its streaming platform.

The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist, according to Apple's release.

The murder sets Schwartz on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda, Apple says.

Lippman has been staying in the city and posting photos of the sunrise nearly every morning.

The limited series directed and co-written by Alma Har’el.

