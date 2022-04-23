ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Girl, 15, Killed By Tractor Trailer

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
MSP medevac Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook photo

A 15-year-old Maryland girl was struck and killed by a tractor trailer this week, authorities said.

Nikole Cynthia Morfessis, 15, of Walkersville, is believed to have walked into the roadway on Route 194 north while the truck was passing around noon on April 22.

Nikole was airlifted to Frederick Health Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene. Speeding and impaired driving were not factors in this crash. Route 194 was shut down at the scene following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

