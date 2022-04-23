ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the US Govt about to seize his prized $325 million megayacht Amadea. Sanctioned billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is trying to save his 295 feet superyacht ‘Ice’ by not letting it dock anywhere. It has been lingering off the coast of Italy for more than a week now.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov tries his best to save his superyachts from seizure. He first sailed his massive $325 million superyacht Amadea across the Pacific over 18 days to avoid seizure. Despite the effort, the United States, in all probability, may succeed at seizing the Amadea, which is currently held...

