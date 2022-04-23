With the US Govt about to seize his prized $325 million megayacht Amadea. Sanctioned billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is trying to save his 295 feet superyacht ‘Ice’ by not letting it dock anywhere. It has been lingering off the coast of Italy for more than a week now.
