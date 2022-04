The Zurich Classic of New Orleans appears to be Patrick Cantlay’s and Xander Schaffele’s to lose. The No. 4 and 12 ranked players in the world, respectively, share a five-shot lead heading into the final round of the two-man team event at TPC Louisiana, having broken the 54-hole scoring record with their 29-under-par total by six shots. And with the format for Sunday’s play being foursomes (alternate shot), the chance for one of the chasers—Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace are in second, with three teams, including Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, tied for third six strokes back—to make a mad dash at the end of play is far more difficult.

