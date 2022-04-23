ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Florida sheriff’s daughter arrested on meth trafficking charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy does not meth around when it comes to narcotics -- even when his daughter is involved.

Kristen Kent, 38, of Apalachicola, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession or use, and cocaine possession, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Kent is the daughter of Franklin County Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith, WMBB-TV reported.

“You think I like seeing my child in an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell? Of course not,” Smith told the television station.

Smith has a reputation for cracking down on meth trafficking in the Florida Panhandle county. The sheriff’s office touts its slogan, “We don’t meth around” online.

On Monday, Kent was arrested along with Bailey Adaire Lee, 25, of Apalachicola, who was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, according to online booking records.

“As a result of a more long-term investigation, we arrested a couple of ladies and one of them happened to be my daughter for trafficking methamphetamine,” Smith told reporters, according to WJHG-TV.

Smith said he was stunned to learn that his daughter was part of a controlled drug buy.

“Shock and um, you know. I mean the worst thing that you can ever think of is to lose a loved one or have to arrest a loved one,” Smith said. “Especially someone as close as your daughter. It’s pretty hard.

“It’s heartbreaking, the last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child. I mean, it’s like you can’t even put it into words, I don’t think it’s anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this.”

Smith made several posts to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page about the arrest.

“When you work in law enforcement, do not take things personally,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “There will be many challenging situations that you will face and you must rise above.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

