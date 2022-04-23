Powerball caps off 30th anniversary with $400 million jackpot

Powerball jackpot $400 million on 30th anniversary of game

ATLANTA — Powerball is topping off its 30th anniversary week on a high note! The jackpot for the Saturday, April 23 drawing has reached an estimated $400 million, which comes out to a $240.8 million cash value.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in Connecticut in the February 14 drawing when a single ticket won a $185.3 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 28 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Watch Saturday night’s Powerball Drawing LIVE on Channel 2 at 11 p.m. just before WSB Tonight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The jackpot has been hit one other time this year. Two tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, split a $632.6 million jackpot in the January 5 drawing. That jackpot ranked as the 7th largest in Powerball game history.

One ticket in New Jersey matched all five white balls in the Powerball drawn in the Wednesday, April 20 drawing. The winning ticket doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million.

Fun fact: The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,000,000.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group