Recreational Weed Is Now Legal in New Jersey

By Tom MacDonald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational cannabis is now legally on sale in the state of New Jersey. WHYY's Tom MacDonald traveled to...

PIX11

How much marijuana can you legally purchase in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted. Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well. So, now […]
POLITICS
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey's scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE

