ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [4-23-2022]

welikela.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooks, vinyl, gardening, and vintage. Sounds like hipster’s fever dream, right? Well, I say they’re all good things, and they’re all stuff you’ll encounter this Saturday in the city of angels (if you know where to look). Below you’ll find our top three picks for...

www.welikela.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

65 Marvelous Things To Do In March In L.A.

March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service

Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend. Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But The post Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Corigliano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Poetry Readings#Jonathan Bailey#Earth Day#Distillery
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KTLA

1 wounded in shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night. The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner In Santa Monica Following LAX Arrest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are returning to business as usual. Before things got chaotic for the couple earlier this month (to say the very least), they were frequently spotted out and about, grabbing dinner at the best restaurants the country has to offer while looking as stylish as ever. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy