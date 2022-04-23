10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [4-23-2022]
welikela.com
3 days ago
Books, vinyl, gardening, and vintage. Sounds like hipster’s fever dream, right? Well, I say they’re all good things, and they’re all stuff you’ll encounter this Saturday in the city of angels (if you know where to look). Below you’ll find our top three picks for...
March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend. Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But
The post Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service appeared first on KESQ.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
Los Angeles County has no shortage of great restaurants. It feels like there is an excellent restaurant on every corner. The only problem is that L.A.’s a big place. You probably don’t want brave L.A. traffic to get some food if you're near Downtown.
Sasha Obama has a new boyfriend. The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama is dating the 24-year-old son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director, reportedly began...
In March, quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, ending his 10-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, according to the Bleacher Report. Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara and their growing family moved into a swanky $25 million mansion, one of the most expensive single-home properties in the area, TMZ reports.
Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Perris last October? You could be holding on to a $2.2 million-winning ticket, and California Lottery officials want to talk to you before it's too late to claim the prize.
Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Santa Monica, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!
Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given.
A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night. The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the […]
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are returning to business as usual. Before things got chaotic for the couple earlier this month (to say the very least), they were frequently spotted out and about, grabbing dinner at the best restaurants the country has to offer while looking as stylish as ever. According...
In pop culture, white sage is practically synonymous with smudging, a wildly popular trend appropriated from Native cultures. Many celebrities and those who say they're promoting "wellness" are instead contributing to its decimation.
Comments / 0