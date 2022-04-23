ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Police Update Saturday Morning Train Crash In Newark

firststateupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are investigating a crash involving a CSK train that injured two Saturday morning. Newark Police Sgt. Joseph Conover said on April 23, 2022 at approximately 2:15 A.M., the Newark Police Department responded to the area of the CSX railroad crossing at...

firststateupdate.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

2 Suffer Serious Injuries in Delaware After Train Hits Car

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday after a CSX freight train crashed with a car that stalled on the tracks in Delaware, police said. Newark Police said the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the car became disabled after turning onto the tracks at a crossing at West Main Street and New London Road.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
NJ.com

Passenger killed when vehicles collide at N.J. Turnpike toll plaza

A passenger was killed Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided while entering a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey, according to police. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. when a Ford F150 pickup truck was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer southbound as both vehicles entered the toll plaza at the southern end of the turnpike in Carneys Point Township, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Csx#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident#Csk#Aetna Hose
Newswatch 16

Arrest made after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

RALEIGH, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre last month. Authorities say Syncire Nickens shot a man in the stomach on March 8, 2022, along North Main Street. U.S. Marshals caught up with Nickens in Raliegh, North Carolina on Wednesday, April 20. They will...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WMDT.com

Investigation into wanted person leads to six arrests in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. – Six people have been charged following an investigation in Harrington Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Mill Street in an attempt to locate 22-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Felton, who was wanted for violation of probation. Pitts was seen walking away from the home with several other subjects, but when troopers tried to contact him in the area of Clark Street and Ward Street, he began to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit and was found to be in possession of approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana.
HARRINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Man, 36, Charged With 1st-Degree Murder In West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a homicide last year in West Baltimore, authorities said Friday. Arthur McCaden is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses related to the December 2021 shooting death of 36-year-old Derrick Smith, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting trial. Smith was among five people found shot about 7:49 p.m. Dec. 17 along West North Avenue while officers checked out a ShotSpotter alert, police previously reported. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive. About six weeks later, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging McCaden, described as a repeat violent offender, with murder in Smith’s killing. McCaden was taken into custody on Feb. 23 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested in an unrelated theft case, police said. He was transferred on Tuesday to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Camden Triple-Shooting: Prosecutor

One man was killed and two others were wounded during a shooting in Camden, authorities said. The triple shooting occurred on Thursday, April 21, at 2:51 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Camden County Police Department officers responded to 10th...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy