Police Update Saturday Morning Train Crash In Newark

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a homicide last year in West Baltimore, authorities said Friday. Arthur McCaden is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses related to the December 2021 shooting death of 36-year-old Derrick Smith, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting trial. Smith was among five people found shot about 7:49 p.m. Dec. 17 along West North Avenue while officers checked out a ShotSpotter alert, police previously reported. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive. About six weeks later, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging McCaden, described as a repeat violent offender, with murder in Smith’s killing. McCaden was taken into custody on Feb. 23 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested in an unrelated theft case, police said. He was transferred on Tuesday to Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO