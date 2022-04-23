Mother Lode Roundup Returns

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A tornado warning issued Thursday evening that impacted parts of Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Amador counties has expired. The warning was in place until around 5:50 p.m., mainly for multiple Calaveras County areas like Valley Springs, Rancho Calaveras, San Andreas and Campo Seco areas. People were advised to remain indoors if they were near the storm. The weather was first issued shortly before 5 p.m. It was initially supposed to end at 5:15 p.m., but conditions prompted officials to extend it. Heavy storm patterns were moving northeast through the areas impacted by the tornado warning. The warning came as a...

