Putin to test nuclear weapons capable of hitting US by autumn

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 3 days ago
Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to deploy his nuclear arsenal during the Ukraine invasion. AP

Russia plans to test nuclear weapons capable of hitting the United States and Europe by autumn, an official said.

The Sarmat 2, dubbed Satan 2, missiles will be a “historic” and a “super-weapon” for the country said Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, during an interview on Russian state television Saturday.

The nukes will be deployed to the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 1,800 miles from Moscow, Rogozin said. The same region previously held Soviet-made Voyevoda kept there during the Cold War.

The missiles, which have long been plagued by delays, technical issues and funding shortages, were successfully test launched Thursday, stoking renewed fears of nuclear war

“The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk on April 20.
The nukes will be deployed to the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 1,800 miles from Moscow.

Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to deploy his nuclear arsenal during the Ukraine invasion — which has proceeded notably badly for the Russians so far.

“This really unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and make those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice,” Putin said earlier this week.

WIth Post Wires

New York Post

