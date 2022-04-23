Upgrade your note-taking skills with this top-rated app

Technology has truly changed the workplace, and over the last two years we’ve really switched up the way we get things done. From Zoom meetings to primarily communicating with coworkers on Slack, it’s only natural that there is a new and improved tech-savvy way to take notes. Agenda is a new, optimal way for note taking that keeps up with the new digital meeting world. And right now you can snag this genius app for just $9.99, 71% off the usual price tag, for a limited time.

Are you still taking notes with a pen and paper? It’s time to bring your thoughts and strategies into the 21st century. Optimize your note-taking and up your productivity with Agenda, an award-winning app for macOS, iPadOS and iOS. This date-focused app helps you plan and document projects, while giving you a complete picture of the past, present, and future to keep you knowledgeable and on task.

Business managers, teachers, and bloggers alike will delight in tracking the evolution of notes with Agenda. Its time-focused nature is perfect for projects, and the beautiful styling makes the process of getting things done even more pleasant. You can add images, tables, file attachments, tags, lists, and links as you go, and you can connect your notes to events in your calendar or add reminders to keep you on point as needed.

Need to find a certain bit of info? A powerful search, a project jump bar and a related notes list helps you keep track of everything you need. You can also sync notes between your devices via iCloud or Dropbox. And with 4.7 stars on the App Store, users seem to be pretty happy with the results of this helpful app.

Ready to update the way you take notes? Score year-long access to premium features with Agenda Premium 14: Date-Focused Note-Taking for just $9.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.