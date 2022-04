GRAFTON, N.Y. — Grafton Lakes State Park will host its first-ever Volunteer Spring Social. Do you love the park? Have you been coming to the park for years and would love to help keep the park beautiful? Are you new in town and are looking for a great community? Whatever your reason, the park could use your help! The informative session will take place on Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

GRAFTON, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO