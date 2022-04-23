Deckerville Spring Sports Preview

The Deckerville girls varsity Track team. (Nathan Marks/Minden City Herald)

The Deckerville Eagles will be back on the field and the track this spring season.

On the track, girls track coach Steve Linn will be returning for his 45th season.

"Our team strength is our depth," he said. "We hope to do well in our league and at regionals. We'll be returning Jessie Heilig in the pole vault, Sophia Sanford and Leah Trigger for distance, Jenna Park and Cassandra Trigger for throws, and Alexa Roberts for mid-distance."

"Hopefully, we'll have a lot of surprising athletes to watch," he added. "Kingston, Dryden, and Mayville will be tough in our league. We need to keep improving and working hard."

The Deckerville softball team lost two to graduation, however, pick up three players from the JV team and two foreign exchange students.

"I have a core group of experienced players returning for the season," coach Christi Pavlovics said. "I will be relying on the leadership of Karly Kappen, Rachel Vogen ald Aleyah Keinath. Although the loss of (Kaylynn) Kappen and (RayAnn) Thompson are significant, I feel confident that my sophomore group will fill these spots."

"The juniors and seniors have a lot of experience, and our success will be based on their leadership and play," Pavlovics added.

Pavlovics said the experience of her junior and senior players will help carry the Eagles through a winning season.

"The sophomore players received quite a bit of playing time last season," she said. "I expect their athleticism and talent to continue growing through their second season. This season, we have some areas of concern, especially at the catching position. Losing a three-year starter will be difficult to replace, but I know I have players who are willing to work hard and grow at this position."

"There are very competitive teams in the NCTL," she added. "We must be focused and prepared for every game in order to be successful, and to reach our lofty goal of winning a league championship each year."

Here are the rosters and schedules for the Eagles.

Deckerville Girls Track Roster

Front Row:

Bette Eggink

Jenna Park

Alexa Roberts

Allyson Nutzmann

Samantha Domire

Middle Row:

Brooke Barker

Karly Kappen

Desiree Castillo

Jessie Heilig

Maddy Garza

Irene Gonzales

Back Row:

Coach Steve Linn

Cassandra Trigger

Leah Trigger

Maryanne Sanford

Sophia Sanford

Rebecca Moeller

Aubree Moeller

Camila Narkawa

Hziar Murillo

Alba de Uroisie

Coach Linda Wright

Deckerville Boys Track Roster

Front Row:

Kaleb Loomis

Orion Berger

Hunter Garza

Parker Merriman

Will Brown

Colin Beck

Dylan Ball

Logan Martin

Brady Sharbowski

Coach Dan Woodward

Middle Row:

Peter Lapp

Ethan Eugster

Gavin Castro

Corbin Sharbowski

Carlo Serino

Back Row:

Cole Shutz

David Shanks

Connor Palmer

Derek Osborne

Ben Moeller

Not Pictured: Preston Holman

Deckerville Boys and Girls Track Schedule

April 19, Akron-Fairgrove Quad

April 22, Deckerville Invite

April 26, Marlette Quad

April 29, Mayville Invite

May 3, Deckerville Quad

May 6, Harbor Beach Invite

May 13, Bad Axe invite

May 20, Regionals @ Marlette

May 24, Tribune Meet of Champs

May 27, Blue Water Meet of Champs

May 18, MITCA Team States

May 31, Thumb Meet of Champs @ Caro

Deckerville Girls Softball Roster

Front Row:

Irene Gonzalez

Cassidy Franzel

Sophia Burro

Tristen Howard

Middle Row:

Alyssa Rodgers

Breanna Pashak

Johanna Kubacki

Rachel Vogel

Karly Kappen

Brianna Muma

Emma Salowitz

Back Row:

Coach Christi Pavlovics

Maegan Garant

Iona Ayala Grau

Kaylee Franzel

Emma Roberts

Aleyah Keinath

Libby Tank

Coach Monica Warczinsky

Not pictured: Assistant coach Kate Vogel

Deckerville Girls Softball Schedule

April 14 @ Caseville

April 18 vs. Peck

April 21 @ Kingston

April 23, Memphis Tournament

April 25 vs. Bay City All Saints

April 28 vs. Dryden

May 3 vs. Ubly

May 5 vs. North Huron

May 9 @ Carsonville-Port Sanilac

May 12 vs. Genesee

May 16 @ Owendale-Gagetown



May 19 @ Mayville

May 23 vs. Caseville

May 31 thru June 3, Districts

Deckerville Baseball Roster

Front Row:

Lucas Martinez

Hunter Garza

Chayse Lamont

Parker Merriman

Chase Innes

Colton Gibbs

Back Row:

Coach Andrew Whittaker

Brady Sharbowski

Nick Foote

Carson Benjey

Derek Osborne

Ryan Osborne

Kris Kosal

Deckerville Baseball Schedule

April 14 @ Caseville

April 18 vs. Peck

April 21 @ Kingston

April 25 vs. Bay City All Saints

April 28 vs. Dryden

May 5 vs. North Huron

May 9 @ Carsonville-Port Sanilac

May 12 vs. Genesee

May 16 @ Akron-Fairgrove

May 19 @ Mayville

May 23 vs. Caseville