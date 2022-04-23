Deckerville Spring Sports Preview
The Deckerville Eagles will be back on the field and the track this spring season.
On the track, girls track coach Steve Linn will be returning for his 45th season.
"Our team strength is our depth," he said. "We hope to do well in our league and at regionals. We'll be returning Jessie Heilig in the pole vault, Sophia Sanford and Leah Trigger for distance, Jenna Park and Cassandra Trigger for throws, and Alexa Roberts for mid-distance."
"Hopefully, we'll have a lot of surprising athletes to watch," he added. "Kingston, Dryden, and Mayville will be tough in our league. We need to keep improving and working hard."
The Deckerville softball team lost two to graduation, however, pick up three players from the JV team and two foreign exchange students.
"I have a core group of experienced players returning for the season," coach Christi Pavlovics said. "I will be relying on the leadership of Karly Kappen, Rachel Vogen ald Aleyah Keinath. Although the loss of (Kaylynn) Kappen and (RayAnn) Thompson are significant, I feel confident that my sophomore group will fill these spots."
"The juniors and seniors have a lot of experience, and our success will be based on their leadership and play," Pavlovics added.
Pavlovics said the experience of her junior and senior players will help carry the Eagles through a winning season.
"The sophomore players received quite a bit of playing time last season," she said. "I expect their athleticism and talent to continue growing through their second season. This season, we have some areas of concern, especially at the catching position. Losing a three-year starter will be difficult to replace, but I know I have players who are willing to work hard and grow at this position."
"There are very competitive teams in the NCTL," she added. "We must be focused and prepared for every game in order to be successful, and to reach our lofty goal of winning a league championship each year."
Here are the rosters and schedules for the Eagles.
Deckerville Girls Track Roster
Front Row:
Bette Eggink
Jenna Park
Alexa Roberts
Allyson Nutzmann
Samantha Domire
Middle Row:
Brooke Barker
Karly Kappen
Desiree Castillo
Jessie Heilig
Maddy Garza
Irene Gonzales
Back Row:
Coach Steve Linn
Cassandra Trigger
Leah Trigger
Maryanne Sanford
Sophia Sanford
Rebecca Moeller
Aubree Moeller
Camila Narkawa
Hziar Murillo
Alba de Uroisie
Coach Linda Wright
Deckerville Boys Track Roster
Front Row:
Kaleb Loomis
Orion Berger
Hunter Garza
Parker Merriman
Will Brown
Colin Beck
Dylan Ball
Logan Martin
Brady Sharbowski
Coach Dan Woodward
Middle Row:
Peter Lapp
Ethan Eugster
Gavin Castro
Corbin Sharbowski
Carlo Serino
Back Row:
Cole Shutz
David Shanks
Connor Palmer
Derek Osborne
Ben Moeller
Not Pictured: Preston Holman
Deckerville Boys and Girls Track Schedule
April 19, Akron-Fairgrove Quad
April 22, Deckerville Invite
April 26, Marlette Quad
April 29, Mayville Invite
May 3, Deckerville Quad
May 6, Harbor Beach Invite
May 13, Bad Axe invite
May 20, Regionals @ Marlette
May 24, Tribune Meet of Champs
May 27, Blue Water Meet of Champs
May 18, MITCA Team States
May 31, Thumb Meet of Champs @ Caro
Deckerville Girls Softball Roster
Front Row:
Irene Gonzalez
Cassidy Franzel
Sophia Burro
Tristen Howard
Middle Row:
Alyssa Rodgers
Breanna Pashak
Johanna Kubacki
Rachel Vogel
Karly Kappen
Brianna Muma
Emma Salowitz
Back Row:
Coach Christi Pavlovics
Maegan Garant
Iona Ayala Grau
Kaylee Franzel
Emma Roberts
Aleyah Keinath
Libby Tank
Coach Monica Warczinsky
Not pictured: Assistant coach Kate Vogel
Deckerville Girls Softball Schedule
April 14 @ Caseville
April 18 vs. Peck
April 21 @ Kingston
April 23, Memphis Tournament
April 25 vs. Bay City All Saints
April 28 vs. Dryden
May 3 vs. Ubly
May 5 vs. North Huron
May 9 @ Carsonville-Port Sanilac
May 12 vs. Genesee
May 16 @ Owendale-Gagetown
May 19 @ Mayville
May 23 vs. Caseville
May 31 thru June 3, Districts
Deckerville Baseball Roster
Front Row:
Lucas Martinez
Hunter Garza
Chayse Lamont
Parker Merriman
Chase Innes
Colton Gibbs
Back Row:
Coach Andrew Whittaker
Brady Sharbowski
Nick Foote
Carson Benjey
Derek Osborne
Ryan Osborne
Kris Kosal
Deckerville Baseball Schedule
April 14 @ Caseville
April 18 vs. Peck
April 21 @ Kingston
April 25 vs. Bay City All Saints
April 28 vs. Dryden
May 5 vs. North Huron
May 9 @ Carsonville-Port Sanilac
May 12 vs. Genesee
May 16 @ Akron-Fairgrove
May 19 @ Mayville
May 23 vs. Caseville
