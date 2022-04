With the forecast of a dry week ahead of the first two British Classics of the season, officials at Newmarket will continue watering the Rowley Mile course on Monday. The going is officially described as Good (Good to Firm in places) and clerk of the course Michael Prosser expects to maintain those ground conditions for Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas and Sunday's 1000 Guineas.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO