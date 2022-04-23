Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 7:47AM CDT by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Le Sueur; Nicollet; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Eastern Sibley County in central Minnesota Eastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 736 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nicollet, or 12 miles northwest of Mankato, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Le Sueur around 750 AM CDT. Henderson around 755 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

