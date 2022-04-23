Pirates Invade Yorktown Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Wooden house tower new urbanism modern architecture by beach oceanKristina Blokhin/Adobe Stock Images. Virginia Beach is a coastal city tucked away on the flourishing east coast. Residents enjoy all four seasons of weather, a high military population, and access to beaches.
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
Chick-fil-A often ranks high for its chicken sandwich, but the fast-food restaurant is also known for its drink menu, with its fresh-squeezed lemonade — made up of fresh lemons, water and sugar — as the star of the show. According to its website, the chain produces 6.5 million...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's quiet when walking through Pembroke Mall after interior businesses relocated three months ago. Piles of furniture and slabs of wood pulled from store walls and floors fill its halls. Ramsay Smith, the president of the Pembroke Realty Group, says those are the preps taken...
"You may see in some of our more popular parks that we have increased attendance for our campsites," she said. "If you’re coming on the weekend you may have some trouble finding a reservation, but if you have the flexibility to camp during the week we typically have available campsites from Monday to Thursday."
NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Happy strawberry season, Hampton Roads!. The southern half of Virginia Beach is known for its many strawberry farms. There are strawberries on the city seal, and before the pandemic threw a wrench in things, there was a Pungo Strawberry Festival every year. That's been canceled...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Oceanfront business owners remain hopeful for busy summer after large crowds came this weekend. Warm temperatures attracted more people to area, as businesses are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricky Salander, general manager of Chix on The Beach, said foot...
"Seeing a marine mammal or sea turtle can feel surreal and exciting, and the urge to help an animal in distress can be overwhelming, but we encourage the public to safely and respectfully give the wild animal space if found stranded on shore or injured in the water."
The 52nd annual Historic Druid Hills Home & Garden Tour from April 29 to May 1 coincides perfectly with the Olmsted 200 celebration with a showcase of 12 of the neighborhood’s most notable dwellings. According to tour organizer Kit Eisterhold, a real estate advisor with Engel & Volkers Atlanta, this year’s tour has some of […]
