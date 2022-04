Some investors may soon be able to add cryptocurrencies to their 401(k) accounts. Fidelity Investments announced Tuesday it will begin allowing investors to put cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in 401(k) retirement accounts, making it the first provider to do so. The offering will be available midyear for the 23,000 companies that use Fidelity for their retirement accounts. (Of course, your employer, as the plan sponsor, has to agree to it.)

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO