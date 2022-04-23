ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Products of the Week: Ergonomic Office Supplies, Cold Brew Cocktails and the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Fufn_0fI31f2d00
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Logitech’s futuristic mouse, a caffeinated Jägermister martini kit, and the newest silo from ALD x NB’s ongoing partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZXVb_0fI31f2d00
Aime Leon Doré

Aime Leon Doré x New Balance 650R

The newest drop from Queens based-Aime Leon Doré and New Balance is a cousin to the shoe of 2021, but don’t let that fool you; the 650R silo is excellent in it’s own right, with a court-inspired look and tons of idiosyncrasies that drove Hype-beasts wild for the 550 in the first place. Of course, the shoe sold out immediately, but resale markets are a great place to grab the kick for some serious summertime swaggery (at a mark-up, of course).

Buy Here: $260+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pcl0a_0fI31f2d00
Jägermeister

Jägermeister Cold Brew Martini Kit

It’s almost cold brew season, and, surprise — Jägermeister makes a pretty good coffee liqueur, which they’ve paired with a can of cold brew from Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee and some coffee beans (for garnish). Just add vodka and simple syrup and you’ve got a buzzy martini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCHvN_0fI31f2d00
Material

Material The Forever Peeler

Material’s newest kitchen must-have features an interesting u-shaped design — which provides a sturdier and safer grip — and lets you swap out the blade when it gets dull. Available in three metallic colors, it’s also one of the best-looking utensils we’ve ever seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWrIF_0fI31f2d00
Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Integral Minute Repeater Ceramic

Hublot says it’s taken 20 years of perfecting ceramic watchmaking techniques to deliver this new Big Bang Integral Minute Repeater Ceramic. The watch, which will be limited to 36 pieces (18 black, 18 white), is being hailed as the “first ceramic minute repeater in the world.” Not only is there a ceramic bezel, but a case, bracelet and caseback as well. Add in a tourbillon for good measure, and you can understand why they’re charging close to $300,000 and not listing it for sale online. If you already own a few top-tier Hublots, maybe you can make an inquiry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiVb9_0fI31f2d00
Amazon

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

The Lift Vertical Mouse isn’t like other mice?) — positioned at 57 degrees for precise ergonomic hand placement, it bills itself as the most comfortable computer accessory around. Ciao ciao, Carpal Tunnel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1120oJ_0fI31f2d00
Kat Wilson

Pink House Alchemy Bee’s Knees Cocktail Kit

Hailing from Pink House Alchemy — one of the better online mixer/garnish brands — this kit was inspired by the florals of spring. It features a 6 oz bottle of Lavender syrup, 4 oz bottle of Honeysuckle bitters, 4 dehydrated lemon slices for garnish, bee pollen lavender rimming sugar, a pH Botanicals greeting card and a recipe card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx9sW_0fI31f2d00
Hutchins Barbecue

Hutchins Barbecue Texas Twinkie

They’re not deep-friend desserts. Rather, Hutchins Barbecue takes a large jalapeño and stuffs it with cream cheese and smoked brisket, then wraps the whole thing in thick-cut bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doxBR_0fI31f2d00
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

It was only a matter of time before Solo Stove, the company behind the smokeless fire pit all your neighbors seem to own, branched out beyond bonfires. That day has come. The new endeavor: pizza. Specifically, the Pi Pizza Oven, which uses Solo Stove’s signature stainless steel design language to craft a wood- and gas-burning pie maker. If you’re all about that wood-fired pizza, you can pick up a pared down model for just $470. If you want the option to choose between wood and propane for fuel, it’ll set you back $645. Those are discounted prices as the Pi was just recently put up for pre-order, with an expected shipping date of June 27. We can’t wait to see how it stacks up against other outdoor ovens.

Buy Here: $470+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5lD9_0fI31f2d00
Tombolo

Tombolo ‘Mulligan’ Golf Cabana Shirt

Fore! Tombolo’s newest drop draws inspiration from the links for some luxurious terry cloth comfort. The “Muligan” Golf Cabana is made from 100% organic cotton and sports faraway-themed details like golfball buttons and the classic green-gold palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWv5W_0fI31f2d00
Amerisleep

Organica Matress by AmeriSleep

Combining the cooling comfort of a modern hybrid mattress with all-natural latex, the Organica Mattress is one of the most eco-friendly on the market, a worthy investment for your bedtime and Mother Nature alike.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

On’s New Cloudmonster Is a Flawless Everyday Running Shoe

A common refrain permeates the first few reviews of On’s brand-new running shoe, the Cloudmonster — they run well right out of the box. I had the same exact thought when I took mine out for a hilly six-miler last week. There’s a comfort and reliability built into the shoe that usually has to be earned over many months and many miles.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#New Balance#Cocktails#Coffee Beans#Design#Clothing Shop#Logitech#Nb#Dark Matter Coffee
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Making the switch from buying coffee from your favorite coffeehouse to making your own at home isn’t easy for everyone, and if you’re an iced coffee drinker, that transition can be even harder. Consider cold brew coffee, which boasts a richer flavor, less acidic than coffee made from a drip coffee maker and can be stored for longer periods of time. But like any cup of coffee, making the perfect cold brew starts...
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Shopping
KGUN 9

New Eggo Waffle Flavors Are Inspired By Rich Desserts

If your mornings could use a bit more joy, Eggo’s newest waffle flavors are dessert-inspired to help start your day on a sweet note. The brand’s new Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu Belgian-style Thick & Fluffy waffles are inspired by classic flavors you’d usually find after dinner, but are giving us an excuse to enjoy them for breakfast instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Deal: Pick Up Our Favorite Summer Fleece for 50% Off

When the time comes to shake up your wardrobe for summer, you’ll reach for the shorts, T-shirts and sandals you love. After all, these tried-and-tested layers are perfect for hot, stifling days at the beach or around town. But there’s a good chance you’ll also keep a warm layer or two in the closet for those cool summer nights when the temperatures die down. To that end, we recommend adding The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie to your roster of summer staples, as it’s currently on sale at REI.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

These Easy Keurig Cleaning Pods Have Over 33,000 Fans on Amazon

Raise your hand if use your Keurig machine non-stop. Us too! Yes, you really need to clean your Keurig ASAP. If you don’t routinely remove buildup and residue from your machine it leaves you with funky odors and tastes, buildup that lands in your cup or worse—a broken machine. We found a solution: easy-to-use Keurig cleaning pods that make removing stains and unwanted flavors a total breeze.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Popular Chocolate Chip Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chocolate is one of life's great foods. If it weren't, Americans wouldn't consume 2.8 billion pounds of the stuff annually (via the Chocolate Store), the equivalent of 11 pounds of chocolate per person every year. When you take chocolate and make it into tiny, bite-sized morsels, even better. We're obsessed with the intersection of tiny cute things and chocolate; the combination is impossible to refuse. It's no wonder, then, that chocolate chip cookies are so popular in America.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Review: I’ve Fallen in Love With This Session Goods Glass Pipe

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Item: Session Goods Glass Pipe. Description: A classy, charcoal-glass pipe that’s as easy on the eyes as it is...
SHOPPING
InsideHook

New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best CBD Deals for 4/20, From Gummies to Legal Pre-Rolls

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. More and more people are turning to CBD not only as a staple of their self-care toolkit, but for a more low-key way to celebrate one of the holiest high days of the year. Even with marijuana being legal in some way shape or form in 37 states (and New Jersey pulling the power move of allowing legal weed sales starting not on the 20th, but April 21), brands have been wanting to...
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy