Products of the Week: Ergonomic Office Supplies, Cold Brew Cocktails and the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Logitech’s futuristic mouse, a caffeinated Jägermister martini kit, and the newest silo from ALD x NB’s ongoing partnership.

Aime Leon Doré

Aime Leon Doré x New Balance 650R

The newest drop from Queens based-Aime Leon Doré and New Balance is a cousin to the shoe of 2021, but don’t let that fool you; the 650R silo is excellent in it’s own right, with a court-inspired look and tons of idiosyncrasies that drove Hype-beasts wild for the 550 in the first place. Of course, the shoe sold out immediately, but resale markets are a great place to grab the kick for some serious summertime swaggery (at a mark-up, of course).

Jägermeister

Jägermeister Cold Brew Martini Kit

It’s almost cold brew season, and, surprise — Jägermeister makes a pretty good coffee liqueur, which they’ve paired with a can of cold brew from Chicago’s Dark Matter Coffee and some coffee beans (for garnish). Just add vodka and simple syrup and you’ve got a buzzy martini.

Material

Material The Forever Peeler

Material’s newest kitchen must-have features an interesting u-shaped design — which provides a sturdier and safer grip — and lets you swap out the blade when it gets dull. Available in three metallic colors, it’s also one of the best-looking utensils we’ve ever seen.

Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Integral Minute Repeater Ceramic

Hublot says it’s taken 20 years of perfecting ceramic watchmaking techniques to deliver this new Big Bang Integral Minute Repeater Ceramic. The watch, which will be limited to 36 pieces (18 black, 18 white), is being hailed as the “first ceramic minute repeater in the world.” Not only is there a ceramic bezel, but a case, bracelet and caseback as well. Add in a tourbillon for good measure, and you can understand why they’re charging close to $300,000 and not listing it for sale online. If you already own a few top-tier Hublots, maybe you can make an inquiry.

Amazon

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

The Lift Vertical Mouse isn’t like other mice?) — positioned at 57 degrees for precise ergonomic hand placement, it bills itself as the most comfortable computer accessory around. Ciao ciao, Carpal Tunnel!

Kat Wilson

Pink House Alchemy Bee’s Knees Cocktail Kit

Hailing from Pink House Alchemy — one of the better online mixer/garnish brands — this kit was inspired by the florals of spring. It features a 6 oz bottle of Lavender syrup, 4 oz bottle of Honeysuckle bitters, 4 dehydrated lemon slices for garnish, bee pollen lavender rimming sugar, a pH Botanicals greeting card and a recipe card.

Hutchins Barbecue

Hutchins Barbecue Texas Twinkie

They’re not deep-friend desserts. Rather, Hutchins Barbecue takes a large jalapeño and stuffs it with cream cheese and smoked brisket, then wraps the whole thing in thick-cut bacon.

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

It was only a matter of time before Solo Stove, the company behind the smokeless fire pit all your neighbors seem to own, branched out beyond bonfires. That day has come. The new endeavor: pizza. Specifically, the Pi Pizza Oven, which uses Solo Stove’s signature stainless steel design language to craft a wood- and gas-burning pie maker. If you’re all about that wood-fired pizza, you can pick up a pared down model for just $470. If you want the option to choose between wood and propane for fuel, it’ll set you back $645. Those are discounted prices as the Pi was just recently put up for pre-order, with an expected shipping date of June 27. We can’t wait to see how it stacks up against other outdoor ovens.

Tombolo

Tombolo ‘Mulligan’ Golf Cabana Shirt

Fore! Tombolo’s newest drop draws inspiration from the links for some luxurious terry cloth comfort. The “Muligan” Golf Cabana is made from 100% organic cotton and sports faraway-themed details like golfball buttons and the classic green-gold palette.

Amerisleep

Organica Matress by AmeriSleep

Combining the cooling comfort of a modern hybrid mattress with all-natural latex, the Organica Mattress is one of the most eco-friendly on the market, a worthy investment for your bedtime and Mother Nature alike.