For the people behind Northwest Cannabis Company, the weed superstore isn’t just the place to find an enormous selection of strains and brands. It’s an oasis in a desert. The company is the first and only marijuana dispensary to pop up in Tualatin since a city ordinance significantly eased its restrictions on cannabis businesses in late 2020, decreasing the mandatory distance from schools, parks, libraries and residential districts from 3,000 to 1,000 feet.

6 DAYS AGO