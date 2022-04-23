The 7 Best Relationships in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked

I hear about this in my consulting room more than occasionally: More and more individuals from all walks of life are asking about texting etiquette. They want to know if they are driving friends away by texting too much or too little. They fret over texts that are answered only after several days. They wonder if they are initiating the exact right number of texts to a person who they are romantically interested in. There are no clear answers, so instead we attempt to address the questions situation by situation. At least, that is what I have been doing, especially since texting has become such a popular form of communication. And the use of emojis makes texting even trickier: People struggle with striking precisely the right tone by adding an emoji to their text message. I'm sure that you have been there and have struggled with this. In fact, at this very moment, you may be deciding when and how to answer your two most recent incoming messages.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO