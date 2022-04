KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is inviting the community to engage in its outreach efforts during its annual Week of Giving, happening now through Friday. “We have been blessed beyond measure with the ability to do things differently,” said Kimberly “KC” Cousineau, president and CEO of the YMCA. “Our board of directors, which is comprised of volunteers and community leaders, approved a strategic plan this past year that included goals and strategies based on the most critical social issues in our community, and we designed programs that helped bridge the gap within those issues.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO