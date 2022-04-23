ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WATCH: Deputies rescue baby from apartment fire in Orange County

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire ripped through an apartment complex in the Oak Ridge neighborhood of Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue was called to the Isles at East Millenia apartments on Lake Fountain Drive around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday.

The apartment complex is just east of South Orange Blossom Trail and Americana Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, people were screaming and hanging from balconies.

According to fire rescue, eight people were trapped on the third floor.

Firefighters rescued all occupants inside the building.

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a baby who was trapped in the fire.

Two units were damaged by fire and several others suffered water damage.

One occupant suffered a burnt foot and others received non-life-threatening injuries, fire rescue said.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury battling the blaze, while another was treated for exhaustion.

In total, 24 units in the complex will not be accessible.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are assisting residents displaced by the fire.

