Watch: Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty for Manchester United Against Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has missed his attempt from the spot kick by missing the penalty from the spot to deny Manchester United the chance to go level against Arsenal.

Fernandes was given the chance to equalise for United from the spot against Arsenal but the midfielder failed to score.

Watch Bruno Fernandes’ miss from the penalty spot here;

United face Arsenal in what is a huge must win game for both sides with only a number of games left this season.

Arsenal and United are both competing in the top four race to be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

United will be looking to instantly bounce back from their humiliating defeat at Anfield on Tuesday where they lost 4-0 to Liverpool.

United have received a huge boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal as Ronaldo and Varane both return to the matchday squad.

United captain Harry Maguire drops to the bench against Arsenal due to recent performances and personal issues that have arisen recently.

