Burlington, NJ

Northern Burlington lacrosse senior Ella Dittmer going directly to the pros

By Tom Rimback, Burlington County Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7ykZ_0fI2z7Cw00

COLLINGSWOOD — Ella Dittmer has decided to forego college lacrosse and go pro right out of high school.

The Northern Burlington senior is planning to stay involved in the sport in a different way and get paid for it.

“I have always loved lacrosse,” Dittmer said. “I’ve been playing for playing for 10 years. It’s always something I enjoy. I did decide that I'm not going to play in college, but I'm definitely looking for club teams to play for in the future.

“I'm a referee, right now. I love it so much. I love being part of the game. If it’s coaching or helping out by reffing, I always want that to be in my future. I love lacrosse. I give it my all. Even though I'm not playing college lacrosse, I want it to be in my future.”

Dittmer’s decision to stop playing competitively didn’t slow down the recruiting process. It just came from a different direction.

“I know a ref,” Dittmer said. “She was one of my coaches. She told me she was a ref and if I was ever interested, she would help me.”

After a few hours of classroom time learning the rulebook, some on-field time with experienced umpires and a little practice, Dittmer got a shiny new whistle and a striped jersey. And a path to stay involved in the game.

“She knows the rules. I'll tell you that,” coach Kayce Haverstick said. “I go to Ella if I have any real questions because she refs. She knows the game. I think it's helped her see the field in a different way. And her knowledge of the game has expanded.”

That fact has paid off in other ways as well. This year’s edition of the Greyhounds features a heaping helping of freshman contributors. As a senior Dittmer has no trouble tucking them under her wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfoX1_0fI2z7Cw00

“I love lacrosse so much,” Dittmer said. “It's so much fun helping out players on the field because I've played with younger girls, helping teach them and then knowing that this will help them in their future. It's like really great being a role model for them.”

Varsity lacrosse can be a daunting challenge no matter how talented a young player may be. Dittmer remembers well.

“It's a lot of pressure, but I enjoy it because it helps me be a better person for them,” Dittmer said. “I enjoy that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNBzT_0fI2z7Cw00

“It was very scary coming out on my first varsity game. I remember looking up to the seniors then and watching them helped me. It made me better as a freshman so I want to do the same this year for them.”

Still, it’s a delicate balance. The different classes on a team either work together as a team or they don’t. This team does.

“It's actually really fun to see new people come in,” Dittmer said. “It's different from last year but they're doing so well. It's like learning new things. It has helped me step up my game to help teach them. It's really great having them there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sutq_0fI2z7Cw00

Tom Rimback grew up reading the Burlington County Times and Courier Post sports sections and began writing for the BCT in 1996.

