City of Tampa gives away 1,000 trees

By Annie Mapp
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Doi4_0fI2yKhl00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Jane Castor is holding a tree giveaway to commemorate Earth Day and support Tampa’s urban tree canopy on Saturday.

The city will give out 1,000 trees to Tampa residents at the Sulphur Springs Pool parking lot from 9 a.m. until noon. Although online registration for the giveaway is sold-out, there will still be 100 trees available for those who want to register on-site.

Three different tree species will be available to choose from:

  • Red Maple – Mature spread: 25 to 35 feet, Mature height: 60 to 75 feet
  • Baldcypress – Mature spread 25 to 35 feet, Mature height 60 to 80 feet
  • Winged Elm – Mature spread: 30 to 40 feet, Mature height: 45 to 70 feet

Trees range from 5-to-8 feet tall, so residents are asked to come prepared with blankets, towels in their vehicles to ensure safe transport.

