1. Day life/Night life (Things to do): For those who have both lived in and visited Atlanta, GA, everyone knows that finding activities to do is the least of your worries. Rather you are someone who enjoys brunch, history museums, clubbing, and more, Atlanta has everything you need to have a good time. When you are here there is not such thing as “bored”. This itself has to be one of the main reasons why people migrate here.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO