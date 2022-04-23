Sioux Falls man indicted for child pornography

Sentencing for the 27-year-old Wausau man accused of trying to kill a woman during a high speed crash was rescheduled Tuesday and will now be held in June. Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 8 MINUTES AGO