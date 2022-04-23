ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Nails down fourth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jansen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Braves: 3 glaring roster holes keeping Atlanta from World Series contention

These three glaring roster holes could get in the way of a World Series repeat for the Atlanta Braves. There may not be another parade for the Atlanta Braves at the end of this season. Repeating as champions is tough enough. A slow start at the beginning of 2022 is showing the Braves may not have what it takes to make the same push they did in 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

The Cleveland Indians changed their team name – what's holding back the Atlanta Braves?

In October 1995, as the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves prepared to face off in the World Series, a group of Native Americans rallied outside Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium to protest what they called both teams’ racist names and mascots. Some protesters carried signs, including one that said, “Human beings as mascots is not politically incorrect. It is morally wrong.” They marched outside the ballpark, where some vendors were selling the foam tomahawks that Braves fans wave during the “tomahawk chop” – a cheer in which they mimic a Native American war chant while making a hammering motion with their arms. It...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Booted off 40-man roster

The Reds designated Riddle for assignment Tuesday. Cincinnati will replace Riddle on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster with another utility type in Matt Reynolds, whom the Reds claimed off waivers from the Mets. After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Louisville a week ago, Riddle appeared in two games and went 1-for-4 with a base hit.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Kenley Jansen
The Spun

2 Dark Horse Teams Emerging For Carmelo Anthony

Veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony will become a free agent this summer. According to a report, two teams have emerged as “dark horses” to land the former star. ‘Melo spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Takes seat against lefty

Abrams is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the bump for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Abrams will give way to righty-hitting platoon mate Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. Though Abrams seems to have taken hold of the larger side of the timeshare at the position, his .143 average and lack of counting stats (one home run, one stolen base, five runs and two RBI over 40 plate appearances) have thus far capped his fantasy appeal. Abrams' long-term fantasy ceiling is high, though he may not come close to realizing it as a rookie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Atlanta Braves may have answer for Eddie Rosario’s struggles

Eddie Rosario has gone from being one of the Atlanta Braves‘ heroes in 2021 to be a major disappointment in 2022. He had been a key part of the Braves revamped outfield, one of the acquisitions that helped propel the franchise to their first championship since 1995. However, this season, he has been a disaster.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Receives call-up

The Brewers recalled Jackson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Jackson will step in as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez after top backup Victor Caratini was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Caratini had been occupying the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Narvaez, but it's not clear if the righty-hitting Jackson will be extended the same role or play only when Narvaez needs a breather behind the plate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Receives call to majors

The Pirates recalled Marcano from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday. Marcano has experience at three infield and two outfield spots, so he'll give the Pirates another utility option off the bench after Cole Tucker (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The 22-year-old Marcano made the Padres' Opening Day roster a season ago and logged 50 plate appearances at the big-league level, but Tuesday marks his first call-up to the majors since he was acquired by the Pirates in the deal last July that sent Adam Frazier to San Diego.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Heads to COVID-19 IL

The Pirates placed Reynolds on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The virus appears to be making its way around the Pittsburgh clubhouse, as Reynolds and Cole Tucker were placed on the list, while multiple staff members are also away from the team as the Pirates kick off a three-game series with the Brewers. Reynolds will be eligible to rejoin the Pirates once he completes a quarantine and is no longer testing positive for the virus, but fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of missing the team's entire six-game week. Jake Marisnick and minor-league call-up Jack Suwinski could fill near-everyday roles in the outfield while both Reynolds and Tucker aren't available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not starting Tuesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Though he'll sit for the second time in three days, Arcia has started in five of Atlanta's last seven contests and should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the short term with Eddie Rosario (eye) on the 10-day injured list. However, Ronald Acuna (knee) could be ready to come off the IL as soon as Friday, and his return would leave Arcia to battle with Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia and Travis Demeritte for playing time at the one available starting spot in the outfield or at designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Nearing rehab assignment

Kelly (biceps) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kelly is in the final stages of recovery from a biceps strain which dates back to last October. He's expected to pitch one more time at the team's spring training complex and will embark on a rehab assignment if that outing goes well.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Devers will sit Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Devers hits the bench for the first time this season. He's hit .264/.284/.458 through 17 games, a respectable line but below his usual standards. He'll rest after going 3-for-20 across his last five games, with Christian Arroyo getting the start at third base.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Joins Bucs bullpen

The Pirates recalled Howard from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. The addition of Howard gives the Pirates another lefty reliever after southpaw Anthony Banda (illness) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. After opening the season on the IL with back spasms, Howard was activated last Wednesday and optioned to Indianapolis, where he's given up an earned run over 2.2 innings between his two appearances with the affiliate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fourth hold

Tepera secured a hold against Cleveland on Monday with a perfect inning. The righty reliever served as an eighth-inning bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias and had little trouble in his frame, needing only eight pitches to set the side down in order. Tepera gave up two runs in his first appearance of the campaign but hasn't been scored upon since, yielding only one hit and posting an 8:3 K:BB over his past 7.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench versus righty

Walls is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls had seen an uptick in playing time recently with starts in five of the Rays' previous six games, but he'll likely move into more of a utility role following corner infielder Yandy Diaz's return Sunday from the COVID-19 injured list. With Diaz and Wander Franco typically starting on the left side of the infield when the Rays oppose right-handed pitching, the righty-hitting Walls will likely see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching. On those occasions, Diaz typically moves across the diamond to replace the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi at first base.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

