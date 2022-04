The Toronto Blue Jays have not seen the Cavan Biggio of old and he’s starting to fall behind in the early goings of the 2022 season. The Toronto Blue Jays had a trio of MLB sons looking to grow into stars in their own right. Two of them have done so, but Cavan Biggio is yet to get back to his early career effectiveness and his return to a steady piece of the roster is looking more and more difficult for him.

