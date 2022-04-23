ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Kyle Wright: Career-high 11 punchouts

 3 days ago

Wright (2-0) picked up the win Friday, giving up four hits and a walk over six scoreless...

CBS Sports

Reds' JT Riddle: Booted off 40-man roster

The Reds designated Riddle for assignment Tuesday. Cincinnati will replace Riddle on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster with another utility type in Matt Reynolds, whom the Reds claimed off waivers from the Mets. After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Louisville a week ago, Riddle appeared in two games and went 1-for-4 with a base hit.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Receives call-up

The Brewers recalled Jackson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Jackson will step in as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez after top backup Victor Caratini was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Caratini had been occupying the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Narvaez, but it's not clear if the righty-hitting Jackson will be extended the same role or play only when Narvaez needs a breather behind the plate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Takes seat against lefty

Abrams is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the bump for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Abrams will give way to righty-hitting platoon mate Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. Though Abrams seems to have taken hold of the larger side of the timeshare at the position, his .143 average and lack of counting stats (one home run, one stolen base, five runs and two RBI over 40 plate appearances) have thus far capped his fantasy appeal. Abrams' long-term fantasy ceiling is high, though he may not come close to realizing it as a rookie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Receives call to majors

The Pirates recalled Marcano from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday. Marcano has experience at three infield and two outfield spots, so he'll give the Pirates another utility option off the bench after Cole Tucker (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The 22-year-old Marcano made the Padres' Opening Day roster a season ago and logged 50 plate appearances at the big-league level, but Tuesday marks his first call-up to the majors since he was acquired by the Pirates in the deal last July that sent Adam Frazier to San Diego.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Heads to COVID-19 IL

The Pirates placed Reynolds on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The virus appears to be making its way around the Pittsburgh clubhouse, as Reynolds and Cole Tucker were placed on the list, while multiple staff members are also away from the team as the Pirates kick off a three-game series with the Brewers. Reynolds will be eligible to rejoin the Pirates once he completes a quarantine and is no longer testing positive for the virus, but fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of missing the team's entire six-game week. Jake Marisnick and minor-league call-up Jack Suwinski could fill near-everyday roles in the outfield while both Reynolds and Tucker aren't available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Joins Bucs bullpen

The Pirates recalled Howard from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. The addition of Howard gives the Pirates another lefty reliever after southpaw Anthony Banda (illness) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. After opening the season on the IL with back spasms, Howard was activated last Wednesday and optioned to Indianapolis, where he's given up an earned run over 2.2 innings between his two appearances with the affiliate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not starting Tuesday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Though he'll sit for the second time in three days, Arcia has started in five of Atlanta's last seven contests and should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the short term with Eddie Rosario (eye) on the 10-day injured list. However, Ronald Acuna (knee) could be ready to come off the IL as soon as Friday, and his return would leave Arcia to battle with Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia and Travis Demeritte for playing time at the one available starting spot in the outfield or at designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Devers will sit Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Devers hits the bench for the first time this season. He's hit .264/.284/.458 through 17 games, a respectable line but below his usual standards. He'll rest after going 3-for-20 across his last five games, with Christian Arroyo getting the start at third base.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Nearing rehab assignment

Kelly (biceps) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kelly is in the final stages of recovery from a biceps strain which dates back to last October. He's expected to pitch one more time at the team's spring training complex and will embark on a rehab assignment if that outing goes well.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Out of lineup

Baddoo will sit Tuesday against the Twins. Baddoo hits the bench even with a righty (Chris Paddack) on the mound for the Twins. The second-year outfielder has struggled to get going this season, slashing .118/.189/.235 in 37 plate appearances, though a .125 BABIP likely accounts for at least some of his poor performance. Derek Hill will get the nod in center field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Takes seat Tuesday

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates. Renfroe will hit the bench for only the second time in the Brewers' first 18 games of the season. Tyrone Taylor will pick up a start in right field in place of Renfroe, who followed up a 3-for-4, two-extra-base-hit performance in Saturday's win over the Phillies with an 0-for-7 showing at the dish between the Brewers' subsequent two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Bell: Re-enters lineup

Bell (hamstring) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Bell was held out of Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants after tweaking his right hamstring in Saturday's game, but the day out of the lineup plus Monday's off day evidently provided enough time for him to heal up from the injury. The Nationals could look to use Bell as a designated hitter at some point the next few days to get him off his feet, but he otherwise looks like he'll be in store for a full slate of at-bats during the Nationals' six-game week.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fourth hold

Tepera secured a hold against Cleveland on Monday with a perfect inning. The righty reliever served as an eighth-inning bridge to closer Raisel Iglesias and had little trouble in his frame, needing only eight pitches to set the side down in order. Tepera gave up two runs in his first appearance of the campaign but hasn't been scored upon since, yielding only one hit and posting an 8:3 K:BB over his past 7.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Sidelined with non-COVID illness

The Pirates placed Banda on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a non-COVID-19-related viral illness, retroactive to April 23. Unless Banda later tests positive for the coronavirus and reverts to the COVID-19 IL, he'll have to miss at least 10 days while he recovers from his current ailment. The Pirates called up fellow lefty reliever Sam Howard from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Banda in the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Richie Palacios: Two hits in big-league debut

Palacios went 2-for-3 in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Angels. Monday's contest was Palacios' big-league debut -- he filled in for fellow rookie Steven Kwan (hamstring) in left field. The Guardians ran into a stingy performance from Michael Lorenzen and the Angels' bullpen, with Palacios being the only batter to rack up multiple hits for the visitors. The 24-year-old should get a chance to play at least semi-regularly as long as he's in the majors, though he may be limited to hitting in the bottom half of the order.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Receives first big-league call

The Pirates recalled Suwinski from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday. Pittsburgh will bring up Suwinski and Tucupita Marcano from the Double-A ranks to replace outfielder Bryan Reynolds and utility man Cole Tucker, who both landed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Suwinski's stay on the active roster will likely only last as long as the absences of Reynolds and Tucker, but the 23-year-old should play regularly against right-handed pitching until Reynolds is reinstated from the IL. Suwinski slashed .353/.421/.686 with three home runs and a stolen base across his 57 plate appearances at Altoona so far this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Returns to minors

The Reds optioned Lopez to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Cincinnati brought back Jonathan India (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, with his return ending Lopez's run as the Reds' everyday second baseman. The 25-year-old started at the keystone in each of the team's last six games, going 5-for-19 with a walk and two runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Multiple hits in four straight

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Goldschmidt had multiple hits in just one of his first 11 games, but he's pulled out of the slump by going 9-for-17 in his last four. The first baseman hasn't homered yet this season, but he's picked up four doubles in 15 games. He sports a .259/.348/.328 slash line with five RBI. eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

