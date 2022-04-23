ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PJ Mustipher finding other ways to lead while continuing rehab

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Penn State’s defensive line has been a fairly consistent unit over the years, and one where the ability to create playmakers has been demonstrated routinely. A year removed from sending Odafe Oweh off to the first round of the NFL draft, the eyes are on Arnold Ebiketie to see if he can sneak into the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Meanwhile, in State College, PJ Mustipher is coming back for one more season with Penn State with the hopes of becoming another early-round draft pick. But before that, he needs to continue rehabbing from a knee injury that has placed him on the sidelines this spring.

Despite being inactive on the practice field, Mustipher has been providing the kind of leadership that he will be relied on in his sixth season of eligibility. And it did not take long for Mustipher to show new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz why he will be a valuable asset to the defensive line.

“[Mustipher] is not even practicing but, man, you feel his presence every day ,” Diaz said to reporters, according to Lions 247. “And he makes sure that he’s on the defensive lineman. He’s on the defense in general.”

Mustipher has been helping to keep his teammates fired up and driving to improve this spring. Among those benefitting from Mustipher’s leadership and encouragement has been newcomer Zane Durant, who has been raising eyebrows this spring after enrolling early with other members of the Class of 2022.

The defensive line looks to be one of the most exciting position groups for Penn State in 2022, and the eventual return of a healthy Mustipher will be a key part of that equation. The early opportunity for Durant to get involved will be helpful, as will the eventual arrivals of Dani Dennis-Sutton (five-star addition in the Class of 2022) and Maryland transfer Demeioun Robinson .

Despite not having any of those three players in the Blue-White Game, the entire defensive line unit will be worth watching in the Penn State spring game. The unit did lose promising Zuriah Fisher for the 2022 season due to a spring injury recently, but eyes will be on Adisa Isaac (who is coming off his own injury from last season) and Nick Tarburton . The Blue-White Game should also be a good opportunity for other players to get some good playing time, including Smith Vilbert , Rodney McGraw , and Amin Vanover .

List

Penn State Blue-White Game: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiJJw_0fI2wgQh00

Related

Jameial Lyons kicks off Penn State's Blue-White weekend with commitment

Blue White Game: Staff predictions for Penn State's spring game

Penn State makes top eight for four-star corner from California

James Franklin pleased with work done by QBs in spring practices

Blue-White Game takes on new format in Penn State spring game

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Phidarian Mathis scouting report

A powerful run-plugger with four years of experience at a premier program, Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis brings a pro-ready skill set to the next level as one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Here’s everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s interior defender:...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
California, PA
State College, PA
Football
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 high school basketball recruit of 2024, to sign with Overtime Elite, keep college eligibility

Naasir Cunningham, the No. 1 basketball prospect in ESPN's Class of 2024, is signing with Overtime Elite (OTE), he told ESPN on Monday. "This is best place for me to develop as a player, while getting the right education to fall back on at the same time," Cunningham said. "Overtime built a relationship with my family and I, which was a big factor in trusting them with my future. I want to be the best basketball player I can, an NBA draft lottery pick and hopefully one of the best in the league. Overtime is going to put me in position to become the best player I can."
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Penn State#Lions 247
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn dies at 62

Former NFL linebacker Clayton Weishuhn died in a car wreck near his hometown of Wall, Texas, on Friday, Charles Bryce of the San Angelo Standard-Times reports. Weishuhn was 62. Weishuhn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle in a one-car rollover accident, according to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reaction of Sylvester Smith committing to Tennessee

2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama. He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCIA

Illini sign Brynn Shoup-Hill from Dayton

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Transfer forward Brynn Shoup-Hill will join her former coach again this fall as the former Dayton Flyer signed with Illinois women’s basketball on Saturday. Shoup-Hill follows new Illini head coach Shauna Green to Champaign with three years of eligibility left. The freshman averaged 1.8 points per game over 23 appearances during the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders highlights HBCU prospects ahead of NFL draft

Deion Sanders did his part to make sure NFL teams don’t overlook players from historically Black colleges in this week’s draft. The Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer released his “Prime Prospects” on Monday, featuring 16 players from 12 HBCUs. Last year, not one HBCU player was drafted.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy