Coachella, CA

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage to sing One Direction hit for Weekend 2

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

INDIO, Calif. – After setting the bar high with a soulful and confident Coachella Weekend 1 performance, Harry Styles matched it on Weekend 2 with another high-energy, drenched-in-fun performance — with a Lizzo twist.

For Styles' Weekend 1 performance Shania Twain was the special guest, but midway through his Friday night set, the sounds of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" started emanating from the stage, but it wasn't Gaynor belting out the lyrics. It was Lizzo.

The hip-hop superstar’s appearance drew a roar from the crowd as she and Styles sang Gaynor’s classic 1978 anthem. The crowd was then whipped into an even bigger frenzy when Lizzo and Styles partnered up to sing the One Direction megahit “What Makes You Beautiful” while donning matching furry coats.

'It's called manifesting': Lizzo pokes fun at Chris Evans pregnancy rumors in 'SNL' hosting debut

It was a special moment just for the Weekend 2 crowd, causing adoring fans to fumble with their cell phones trying to capture the magic.

Other than the Lizzo surprise, Styles stuck pretty close to his set from the opening weekend.

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles dazzles in Weekend 1 debut, Shania Twain joins on stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jpx04_0fI2wefF00
Harry Styles performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun

Styles traded in his silvery sequined one-piece outfit from Weekend 1 for a three-piece shiny red and silver ensemble. He quickly doffed the jacket, leaving him in red pants — with his initials where the back pockets would be — and no shirt, just a red and silver vest, decorated with cherries and strawberries, on top.

With the same energy as the opening weekend, he implored the crowd to sing if they wanted to sing and dance if they wanted to dance and simply “Be the person they most want to be tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz80a_0fI2wefF00
Harry Styles performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun

Styles opened with his new song “As It Was,” the only track he has released from his upcoming album “Harry’s House.” The album drops on May 20, but festivalgoers got to hear two more songs from the album, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking,” which he debuted live for the first time last Friday.

New music: Harry Styles announces first single from 'Harry's House,' his third album coming in May

He stayed pretty close to the set list he played the previous week, ticking off hits like “Golden,” “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.” There were a few new additions to the set list, including his song "Medicine" and a special birthday request.

Styles had the crowd wish a happy 40th to his producer Thomas Edward Percy Hull, also known as Kid Harpoon. Styles then played the song “Canyon Moon,” which Hull co-wrote.

The set ended with a fireworks show during his penultimate song "Kiwi" and a dreamy singalong to his final song "Sign of the Times."

"Coachella, each and every single one of you thank you so so much," Styles told the crowd as they exited. "Life is all about moments, and this is one I will not forget."

Contributing: Elise Brisco, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella 2022: Harry Styles invites Lizzo on stage to sing One Direction hit for Weekend 2

Comments / 0

