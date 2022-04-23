ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Unoccupied Commuter Rail train strikes vehicle in Everett

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
EVERETT, Mass. — A car in Everett was destroyed overnight after being hit by a Commuter Rail train.

Crews were on the scene early Saturday morning investigating the wreckage.

MBTA transit police say the train was unoccupied, and the two people in the car got out before the crash. The car was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into why the vehicle was on the tracks remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

CBS Boston

Commuter Rail Plows Into Car On Tracks In Everett; Driver Blames GPS Directions

EVERETT (CBS) – A car was heavily damaged after it was hit by a Commuter Rail train in Everett. It happened late Friday night when a driver said his GPS told him to turn onto the tracks. The man drove down the tracks for a distance before coming to a stop nowhere near a crossing. He and his passenger abandoned the car before it was hit by the train. No one was hurt. Police are investigating the incident.
