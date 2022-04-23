Unoccupied Commuter Rail train strikes vehicle in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A car in Everett was destroyed overnight after being hit by a Commuter Rail train.

Crews were on the scene early Saturday morning investigating the wreckage.

MBTA transit police say the train was unoccupied, and the two people in the car got out before the crash. The car was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation into why the vehicle was on the tracks remains ongoing.

Unoccupied Commuter Rail train strikes vehicle in Everett

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group