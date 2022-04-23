ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Why finding a job can be even harder when you’re overqualified

By Jane Thier
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373SvS_0fI2udqw00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Over 11.3 million jobs are waiting to be filled in the U.S., but it doesn’t mean there are opportunities for everyone.

For job seekers with significant experience, the current hiring market can be grim. Junior roles are in abundance, while roles that require more experience are in short supply.

“Overall, it’s still a candidates’ market, but companies aren’t flexing on their requirements as much as we’d hope they would,” Gillian Williams, founder of recruiting firm Monday Talent, tells Fortune.

A survey last year by job site FlexJobs found that nearly half (46%) of job seekers said they’re only finding jobs that pay lower than their market rate. Over two in five seekers said there weren’t enough openings of any kind at their level in their area of expertise.

That’s the story for Tori Allen, a PR strategist in Buffalo with over a decade of experience. She says the job market is really only hot for junior-level talent. “I’m always either under- or overqualified,” she says. In January, she left her full-time job as national head of PR at a nonprofit, with two promising prospects lined up.

“I left thinking, Okay, one of these companies will give me an offer, and this will be a short-lived, two-week situation,” she says. But after interviews, including with senior managers, and even discussions of salary and start dates, both companies ghosted her. “It was very heartbreaking. One of those has reposted that job three separate times.”

A survey last year from hiring site Indeed found that potential employers have ghosted almost 4 in 5 (77%) of job applicants since the pandemic began. That same survey found that only 27% of employers hadn’t ghosted an applicant during the pandemic—a troubling suggestion that the tactic is now a common part of the job application experience.

Indeed’s research bears out what Allen sees among her connections. She’s a member of a Facebook community for women in marketing and communications that she says is laden with stories from job seekers who were ghosted well after the third round of interviews. Allen has come to call the phenomenon "the Tinder Effect."

“Recruiters think, because the pool is so huge, the perfect person is out there, one swipe away,” she says.

“Companies feel like, with remote work, they’re already compromising,” Williams says. “They may be feeling, if they’re flexing enough on things like location and hours, they shouldn’t have to settle for anything less than a perfect candidate.”

After Alicia Nieva-Woodgate’s job as head of corporate communications at a software development company was eliminated in November, she instantly began applying for new roles. Five months later, she’s still at it.

“You really have to know people to get into a company,” Nieva-Woodgate has found. “Often, applying through regular portals is a void. You get totally ghosted. You don’t even get that ‘thanks, but no thanks’ email.”

Of the more than 50 applications Nieva-Woodgate says she’s submitted, she’s gotten just three written rejections.

Some recruiters have suggested that to avoid ageism, Nieva-Woodgate tweak her résumé and LinkedIn page to display only the last 10 to 15 years of her experience. “I don’t know if that would make some companies think I’m younger and hipper, but I’m in my 50s, and ageism really does happen, particularly in tech,” she says. “People do want young people.”

In a particularly unfair turn, companies often shoehorn candidates with over 20 years of experience as being too set in their ways, Williams says, or hesitant to adapt or adjust. “That’s when companies will start to say, ‘Oh, we’re looking for talent on the upswing of their career’. They’re trying to be politically correct, and dodge around saying they want younger people.”

Companies, especially over the past two years, have talked extensively about the importance of diversity at every level, Williams adds. But they often forget that age is a huge part of the puzzle.

“If you’re a robust company and you need good crisis communications and good strategy, sometimes five to seven years of experience aren’t enough to cover everything that might happen,” Nieva-Woodgate says. “You need a little more seasoning.”

She could take a job that’s below her pay grade, or take a more junior title. But rebounding from that can be a long-term problem of its own. “Going backward in your career can be very frustrating; you get surpassed by people who are like, ‘Oh, is there a reason you haven’t moved forward?’” she says.

The only solution to the current job-seeker/recruiter relationship and process, Nieva-Woodgate says, is a top-to-bottom change in approach.

“There are some really amazing in-house recruiters who will walk you through the whole process. On the other hand, getting ghosted is such a bad reflection on the company," she says. "And it affects you mentally. It makes you feel like, crap, I’m not worthy.”

Comments / 14

Randy Mouser
3d ago

It isn't rocket science. Employers think you will leave as soon as you find a job that meets your qualifications. So instead of wanting to invest the time and money into training, they'd rather not hire. But at the same time, employers also don't seem to understand that having a doctorate (or any degree) doesn't mean you have learned to materialize food or money for bills from nothing.

Reply(6)
5
desertgirl
2d ago

I remember last year people were saying it's an employees environment. well it looks like the tide has turned and then again not everyone is worth what they're thinking they are worth.

Reply(3)
2
Judy Anders
2d ago

I was turned down when I was younger. over or under qualified if your able to do the job they shouldn't turn you down.

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
CNBC

9 tips to help you find your first job — and nail the interview

It's that time of year again — college students across the country are in the thick of the hunt for jobs and internships. Hiring slowed way down during the Covid pandemic, making it really tough on the graduating classes from the past few years. But the job market looks good for the class of 2022: Employers plan to hire 27% more new graduates from the class of 2022 than they did for the class of 2021, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. And, the number of job openings overall in the U.S. economy is more than 11 million, according to a recent report from the Labor Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Linkedin#Crisis Communications#Monday Talent#Flexjobs#Pr
GOBankingRates

10 Signs You Need a New Job ASAP

Despite global turmoil around the pandemic -- an ongoing problem even after Omicron cases have declined -- the job market is piping hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves. In November,...
JOBS
Mashed

Why Some Costco Employees Are Angry About The Pay Raise News

In 2021, Costco received good press because it raised its minimum wage twice. However, between the record profits Costco has made and the continued pressure of inflation, some workers are finding the company's latest round of raises insufficient. In the Costco subreddit, one worker shared a note that explained how...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Fortune

119K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy