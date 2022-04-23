ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘The Land Remains’ A New Book on Iowa Farming

By AJ Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa has a global reputation for its fertile soil and all of the agricultural products we raise on it — and a new book is both a memoir and a call to action to preserve and respect that valuable ground. Professor Neil...

