We have another week in the books for the Times area teams, which means we are almost set for the 2022 Mercer County Tournament. The county showcase has not been played since 2019 due to COVID, so this should be an interesting affair, with teams ready to try to knock off NJ.com No. 18 Notre Dame, which is yet to lose this season.

