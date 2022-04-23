ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Boil Water Advisory issued after water main break in Portage

By FOX 17 News
 3 days ago
A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Portage as a precaution after a water main break Saturday morning.

The advisory effects part of South Sprinkle Road and part of Colonial Acres. The water main break happened at the intersection of South Sprinkle Rad and Winthrop Drive.

Officials say in order to repair the water main, they had to depressurize part of the main.

Customers in the effected area are urged to boil their tap water for at least one minute before you use it.

It's unclear when the advisory will be lifted but the city will collect samples from the water main before lifting the advisory.

