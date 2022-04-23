ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

By Pia Peterson
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, we celebrate the 52nd Earth Day. We looked at Billy Hickey's photographs of female falconers in New England and how the sport...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
Nicolas Cage
Stephen Shore
Distractify

What Happened to Steven Stayner? A New Hulu Documentary Tells His Story

The concept of the moral panic that is "stranger danger" didn't grip the United States until the 1980s. Around this time, pictures of missing children began showing up on milk cartons, which makes sense. People were drinking a lot of milk, and what better way to put the image of a missing child into the minds of Americans? Steven Stayner was 7 years old when he was taken in 1972 while walking down the street near his home in Merced, Calif.
deseret.com

Perspective: Under the Banner of Hollywood

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints my faith teaches me to forgive 70 times 7. “Whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek,” Jesus Christ says, “turn to him the other also.”. My faith admonishes me to love my enemies, to...
Distractify

Is 'Gaslit' Based on a True Story? Starz Series Details

Martha Mitchell was perhaps not quite affectionately (though we disagree) referred to as the "Mouth of the South" during her time in Washington, D.C. Her husband, John Mitchell, met Richard Nixon in 1966 when their respective law firms merged. In 1968 when Nixon was elected president, he appointed his good friend John as United States Attorney General. The only catch was, his family would have to move from Arkansas to the District.
buzzfeednews.com

We Deserve This, Fellow Disgusting Worms

Well, it happened: Elon Musk has bought Twitter, for whatever reason. And you, a sophisticate, are reacting in alarm and perhaps disgust. Let’s be honest with ourselves. We deserve this. We deserve the stupidest possible outcome here. We can’t get enough of it. If you are still on...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Polar Bear’ on Disney+, a Lovely, But Bleak Nature Documentary for Earth Day

Disney+ exclusive Polar Bear is Disneynature’s new Earth Day documentary designed to make us feel wonder, whimsy and deep sadness for the animals on our planet. The film follows in the footsteps of stuff like Penguins, Monkey Kingdom, panda bear saga Born in China and Chimpanzee, the latter narrated by Tim Allen making grunty ape noises (although he also speaks English, I’m sad to report). It makes sense that polar bears eventually would be the topic of one of these, since they’re endangered as hell and meet Disney’s aww-cuteness requirements – I mean, nobody expects Disney to make House Centipedes!...
The Independent

Man creates program that responds to online dating matches using James Bond and American Psycho quotes

A man has created an artificial intelligence program that sends women on dating apps text messages using only quotes from American Psycho and James Bond movies. Since then, he’s been able to date 49,000 women in New York City at the same time.Ethan Keiser first posted a TikTok video detailing his program back in January that went viral on the app. In the video, Keiser explained that he reverse engineered all the major dating apps and stored 49,000 dating profiles in a database. He then wrote a program that swiped right on every profile, which got him around 5,000 matches.To...
Financial World

Movies that will change the way you look at the world

Movies often change our worldview and influence us to create new opinions and kill prejudices. That is why, we will list a few films that can influence you and change your image of the world in which you live. Perfetti sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers) We begin the list with an Italian drama.
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
SFGate

American Cinema Editors Call on Academy to Rethink Cut Categories Ahead of 2023 Oscars

The American Cinema Editors gathered with production designers, set decorators and more as a sign of solidarity to push the Academy for inclusivity as they look ahead to the 2023 Academy Awards. Releasing a video statement that opens with a quote from director Francis Ford Coppola, “The essence of cinema...
Vogue

How The Northman’s Costume Designer Brought The Viking World To Bold, Breathtaking Life

When it comes to costuming a period epic, there are plenty of resources a designer seeking to achieve the utmost historical accuracy can turn to: museum pieces, fashion plates, archives, even extant scraps of textile. But when it came to working with the auteur Robert Eggers on his new Viking epic, The Northman – a jaw-dropping, go-for-broke tale of savagery and spirituality starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman and Björk as an Eastern European seeress – costume designer Linda Muir was faced with an entirely new set of challenges. In fulfilling Eggers’s wish that every last detail be as thoroughly researched as possible, Muir had to visualise a world whose presence in popular culture bears little resemblance to the historical reality.
