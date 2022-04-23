WILDWOOD, COUNTY ADVANCING PACIFIC AVENUE DOWNTOWN INITIATIVE

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — This Earth Day, a New Jersey lawmaker is working to clean up abandoned boats along the Garden State’s coastline. Boats are expensive so why would they fall abandoned? One reason is that storm-related crashes can mean expensive repairs. So it’s easier to forget about the boat. For instance, officials say one sailboat has been left as garbage in the beautiful Cape May harbor for months. Along the shores of Cape May harbor is where Mark Allen finds tranquility. “It’s just beautiful. It means everything to me,” he said. The harbor is where Allen met his wife. “She and I will have...

