WILDWOOD, COUNTY ADVANCING PACIFIC AVENUE DOWNTOWN INITIATIVE

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Motorists traveling in both directions on Route 896 (New London Road/Newark Road) will encounter lane closures at night between Gypsy Hill Road and Hutchinson Road in Penn, New London, and Franklin townships, Chester County, on Sunday, April 24, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
