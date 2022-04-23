ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD, COUNTY ADVANCING PACIFIC AVENUE DOWNTOWN INITIATIVE

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildwood and Cape May County officials have announced forward progress on plans to...

987thecoast.com

New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
Cape Gazette

Store, offices planned on Route 24

A developer has plans for a convenience store and office space on the southwest side of the Route 24-Mulberry Knoll Road intersection. Old houses and outbuildings are currently on the 3.3-acre parcel, which is adjacent to Beacon Middle School. A site plan provided by developer V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NJ.com

13th N.J. recreational weed site delays sales again

The Curaleaf-owned facility in Edgewater Park did not open Friday as the state’s 13th facility to begin offering adult recreational cannabis for sale. A spokeswoman for the medical dispensary confirmed there remain issues to be resolved with the municipality before the store can open. “I apologize for the continued...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
Cape Gazette

Four Winds Farm planned near Milton

Another subdivision is on the drawing board in the Milton area. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Four Winds Farm, a proposed 336-single-family lot cluster subdivision on a 169-acre parcel along Shingle Point Road about one mile south of Harbeson Road and Milton town limits.
MILTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Earth Day: New Jersey Lawmaker Working To Clean Up Abandoned Boats Along Jersey Shore Coastline

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — This Earth Day, a New Jersey lawmaker is working to clean up abandoned boats along the Garden State’s coastline. Boats are expensive so why would they fall abandoned? One reason is that storm-related crashes can mean expensive repairs. So it’s easier to forget about the boat. For instance, officials say one sailboat has been left as garbage in the beautiful Cape May harbor for months. Along the shores of Cape May harbor is where Mark Allen finds tranquility. “It’s just beautiful. It means everything to me,” he said. The harbor is where Allen met his wife. “She and I will have...
CAPE MAY, NJ
MyChesCo

Route 896 Lane Closures Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Motorists traveling in both directions on Route 896 (New London Road/Newark Road) will encounter lane closures at night between Gypsy Hill Road and Hutchinson Road in Penn, New London, and Franklin townships, Chester County, on Sunday, April 24, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Trenton City Leaders Hold Virtual Meeting To Focus On Public Safety

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton city leaders held a virtual discussion Saturday to focus on public safety. During the meeting, Mercer County commissioner Sam Frisby said the gap between police and the community is in bad shape, and that has to change if the city wants to crack down on crime. “Police officers aren’t from Trenton,” Frisby said. “We got to make sure we have more officers that are engaged in our communities, that live in our communities, and that we are talking with,” he added. Trenton has been struggling to combat crime since the city’s budget was slashed 10 years ago and had to let 105 officers go.  
TRENTON, NJ

