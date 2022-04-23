TRAFFIC DETOUR COMING THIS WEEK TO WOODBINE’S DEHIRSCH AVENUE

Get ready for a full-press detour in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Thanks to the Garden State Parkway road and bridge widening project, a full detour will be in effect in EHT on Zion Road at the Parkway overpass. The full detour will be in effect from 2-10 pm each day and should back up traffic in the area substantially.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO