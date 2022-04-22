OCEAN CITY CONSIDERING JITNEY SERVICE FOR SUMMER

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — For the first time, people 21 and older can buy recreational marijuana legally in the Garden State. It’s not only a historic day in New Jersey, but it’s also a historical day for many of these dispensaries such as Curaleaf as they are now selling recreational marijuana. Click here to find out everything you need to know about New Jersey’s recreational marijuana sales Long lines formed at the Curaleaf and CBS3 is told that people started lining up outside the store since 2 a.m. The average person says it takes about an hour to get through the line...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO