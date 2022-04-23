ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Community encouraged to attend short-term-rental ordinance meeting

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iP0g_0fI2rmpg00

Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26

– The community is encouraged to attend a Paso Robles Planning Commission hearing regarding the renewal of the city’s short-term rental ordinance, which will expire in August of this year. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options.

The planning commission will review staff-recommended amendments to the ordinance, hear from the public, and then can make a recommendation to the city council on whether to extend or make any other changes to the ordinance. The staff report with recommended amendments is available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/agendacenter/5.

Staff will not be making a recommendation to increase or decrease the number of short-term rental permits available. The decision to change the number of permits would need to be considered by the council after the ordinance is extended.

The public may attend the meeting in the council chamber on the ground floor of the city hall/library building at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, email them to planning@prcity.com.

For more information about the short-term rental program, visit the city’s website at https://www.prcity.com/str

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

City staff to ‘investigate next steps’ on raising transient occupancy tax

City council meeting highlights for April 19 meeting. – Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on April 19, as sent by the city, are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: School board putting political ideals, pet projects ahead of sound judgment

– I have taken an interest in the last few Paso Robles School Board meetings, as I have two young children that attend the Dual Immersion Program at Georgia Brown Elementary. I can truly say I have been disheartened by what I have witnessed. As many are aware the district has faced some challenges in recent years, not the least of which has been financial woes stretching back to well before the Covid crisis.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Society
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Proposed charter for SLO County a ‘Pandora’s Box’

– If the April 5 San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors special meeting to discuss the proposed charter for SLO County was a glimpse of what’s to come should our county adopt a charter, then the future seems distressing. A frequently voiced concern during public comment was the ability for county charters to be continually amended. That concern was validated as supervisors from both sides of the political aisle, the League of Women Voters, and the public, were all expeditiously vying for the chance to influence the board to address their issues by the proposed charter. This behavior seems destined to exponentially proliferate should the charter pass and be subject to amending.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Str#The City Council#Https Www
Paso Robles Daily News

Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel to host meeting on spent fuel storage

– The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 20, from 6-9:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo and via Zoom. The in-person meeting will include a one-hour open house from 5 – 6 p.m., where members of the public can view exhibits and talk with panel members and PG&E representatives.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 8-17

Lisa Stevens age 56 a resident of San Luis Obispo County passed away on April 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Donald McClish, age 86, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. June Eloise Turnquist, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Youtube
Paso Robles Daily News

Earth Day panel, discussion on sustainable mobility, tourism happening today

Council of Governments will host an in-person event, ‘Postcards from 2035: Sustainable Mobility and Tourism’. – What could the future of sustainable tourism look like on the Central Coast? How should we expand tourism sustainably, nurturing residents while reaching important climate goals? In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is bringing together a myriad of voices to discuss the future of sustainable tourism in the region.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Organizers announce plans for this year’s Old Spanish Days 2022 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Plans are in the works for this year's annual Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. The community gets a chance to experience some fun, food, music and dancing in Santa Barbara on Monday. There will be four distinct "neighborhoods" for all of the family. There's the food court where you can The post Organizers announce plans for this year’s Old Spanish Days 2022 in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

County isolation, quarantine orders updated

Many people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued new orders for isolation and quarantine. These orders update requirements and recommendations for those who are exposed to COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms and do not test positive. The new orders reflect changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Detailed isolation and quarantine guidance and copies of the new orders are available online at www.slopublichealth.org/quarantine-iso.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cachuma Lake Trout Release Took Place Thursday

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara, Parks Division welcomed the arrival of 4,000-pounds of Rainbow Trout at Cachuma Lake. The fish were released on April 21, bringing the total for this stocking season to 16,000-pounds. The fish range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek, California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTEN.com

Tips for Landscaping on a Budget

Originally Posted On: https://smldmv.com/tips-for-landscaping-on-a-budget/. Breathing new life into your landscape does not have to be an expensive project. In fact, there are many exciting and creative ways to spruce up your property without spending a lot of money. No matter what type of budget you have set aside for your...
GARDENING
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy