ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 Men Shot at North Philly Football Field as Kids Practiced

By Rudy Chinchilla
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were wounded when an argument in the bleachers of a North Philadelphia youth football field escalated into gunfire as kids practiced nearby, police said. The shooting took place as a community football team and the lacrosse team from St....

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 7

Sharon Robinson
3d ago

smh I don't understand why you put people's LIFE in danger cause you think you have something to prove

Reply(2)
4
Related
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Man Killed In North Philadelphia Shooting As 64-Year-Old Marvin Leslie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old man died after he was shot once in the head while inside an SUV in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police identified the victim was Marvin Leslie of Philadelphia. Police say he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head by occupants of a passing dark-colored Ford SUV. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. The incident is currently being investigated by the homicide unit. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Youth Football#Gun Violence#North Philadelphia#Men Shot#St Joseph#Preparatory Academy
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot Several Times In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times. Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a park left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday. It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue. Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police also recovered a gun from the scene. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests were made in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy