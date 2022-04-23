Felon allegedly tries to bring gun onto plane at Albany Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, April 21, around 10:23 a.m., deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the TSA Checkpoint in the Albany International Airport for a checkpoint alarm. Upon investigation, deputies say they discovered that Victor A. Pagan, 38, was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.

This loaded Taurus, Commander 1911, .45 caliber handgun was found at the TSA Checkpoint. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff)

Pagan is a convicted felon, and was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Pagan was arraigned in Colonie Town Court on the felony charges. He has not yet been sentenced for the alleged crime.

