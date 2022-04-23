ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Berlin institute taps World War Two experience to document Ukraine war crimes

By Riham Alkousaa
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xmll_0fI2qqDz00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin’s Pilecki Institute, which is dedicated to researching 20th century history including Nazi crimes in World War Two, is tapping that experience to collect testimonies from refugees about possible war crimes in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) started a formal investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine after Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

The Pilecki Institute, named after a Polish cavalry officer who risked his life to document the situation in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War Two, said it had started its own initiative to document war crimes through interviews with refugees.

“We are collecting all witness reports about war crimes in Ukraine relying on the experience we have as an institution that normally deals with...the voices of victims of the Second World War,” Mateusz Falkowski, deputy head of the institute, told Reuters.

More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been registered in Germany, Interior Ministry data showed on Friday.

The witness interviews start by asking for a short written description of the witness’s own situation during the war and then follow up with questions about specific events at certain places and times.

“For example, what happened on the specific day and in this place, so in Mariupol, Kherson or in other places. Where they were and what they saw exactly,” Falkowski said.

The crimes documented range from the destruction of civilian infrastructure or monuments to sexual violence or other war crimes, Falkowski said, adding that the questionnaire was created with the help of legal professionals to ensure the data originated from it is legally relevant after the war.

“That means, scientifically speaking, we’re building an archive of oral history,” he said.

“I hope that Ukraine will not be forgotten. The hope is that (people in the West)...will remember...if they have the opportunity to rely on these interviews, materials and documents,” Falkowski said.

The institute, located within walking distance from Berlin’s Holocaust memorial at the heart of the German capital, also collects clothing and medical aid to be packed and sent to Ukraine.

On Friday the U.N.’s human rights office said there was growing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including signs of indiscriminate shelling and summary executions, and said Ukraine also appeared to have used weapons with indiscriminate effects.

Russia describes its incursion as a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine and denies targeting civilians or committing any such war crimes.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#World War#Berlin Institute#Nazi#The Pilecki Institute#Polish#Interior Ministry
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
319K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy