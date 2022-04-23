ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family and friends gather to remember man robbed and murdered outside the restaurant where he worked

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
ATLANTA — Family and friends of Anthony Frazier sang songs of inspiration and encouragement, outside American Wings & Seafood on Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

They held a prayer vigil in his honor.

Frazier was shot and killed on Monday night while working as a security guard at the restaurant. “I’m really angry right now. He was my oldest grandchild,” Sarah Frazier, Anthony’s grandmother, said.

You can hear the anger and grief in Sarah Frazier’s voice, as she talks about the murder of her grandson. “It hurts, but God is going to take care of all of it,” she said.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was on the scene Monday night, as police investigated the shooting. Atlanta police said Stanley Henderson walked up to Frazier and shot him in the back of the head. On Thursday, Atlanta police said they arrested Henderson and charged him with murder.

Frazier’s brother Ramon Frazier said this is a tough pill to swallow: “This week has been an emotional roller coaster. When they announced that they caught him, it bought some relief to me and my family. They caught the killer but it won’t bring my brother back. It was senseless. As I said before, it was done cowardly. My brother Anthony, we called him Ant, he was a good guy, a loving guy and he didn’t deserve that.”

Frazier’s family said he loved his family and music, so it’s only right that they played some of his favorite gospel songs. At the end of the ceremony, they released red and black balloons in the air, symbolizing his love for the Atlanta Falcons.

As the balloons floated away, they gave each other a hug in a show of love and compassion, the way Anthony would have wanted them to.

