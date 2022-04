On Monday, April 11th, the Pocono Family YMCA became the temporary home of the "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission," A seven-panel display highlighting the Apollo 11 mission, courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the world's largest traveling exhibition service. This latest addition is one of several Smithsonian Exhibits that have popped up around the area.

