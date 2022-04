Scattered showers and storms are continuing to move across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. All threats are on the table today including locally-heavy downpours, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and some localized pea-sized hail. As we continue to head into your late afternoon and evening, this will likely be the brunt of the rain with the cold front moving through the region. By your late evening and overnight hours, just a few showers will be lingering around. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 40s.

