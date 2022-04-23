ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Seussical, the musical, slated in Celina

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELINA — Celina High School will present Seussical, the...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Delphos Jefferson to perform ‘Wizard of Oz’

DELPHOS — Students at Delphos Jefferson High School will perform “The Wizard of Oz” musical for three days starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 901 Wildcat Lane, Delphos. Tickets are $10 each. For details, call 419-695-1786.
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Kiwanis Club to award music scholarship, awards

LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Susie Jane and Dick Edward Beggs Jr.

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Births

April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Celina, OH
Lima News

Fans cannot live without Bolton at Van Wert show

VAN WERT — Michael Bolton delighted concert attendees during a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert Sunday evening. Fans traveled to the concert from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to hear this music icon who rocketed to the top of the charts in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his biggest hits with interrogative titles like “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?” and “How Can We Be Lovers?”
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Riverside offers children’s art program

WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

OSU-Lima to bestow academic awards

LIMA — An awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall at The Ohio State University, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. The awards recognize the academic achievements of students and the scholarship, teaching and mentoring for...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy