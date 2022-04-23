Seussical, the musical, slated in Celina

DELPHOS — Students at Delphos Jefferson High School will perform “The Wizard of Oz” musical for three days starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 901 Wildcat Lane, Delphos. Tickets are $10 each. For details, call 419-695-1786.
LIMA — The Kiwanis Club of Lima will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at the Lima Masonic Center, 2165 N. Cole St., Lima. From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Kiwanis Club will award the 2022 Ronald W. Richards Young Musician Scholarship. Each year a $4,000 scholarship is given to an Allen County senior planning to pursue a music career in a four-year college. The winner this year is Caiden Bush, a vocalist from Bath High School, who will be attending Ohio Northern University.
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Edward Beggs are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family dinner. Beggs and the former Susie Jane Stoll were married April 22, 1972, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of two children, Brian (Michele) Beggs, of...
April 16 — Jadyn Adkins and Dakota Davis, Wapakoneta, boy. April 19 — Marya and Sean Danaher, Wapakoneta, girl; Erin Fleming and Maxwell Collins, Belle Center, girl; Daesha Gott and George Pritchett, Lima, girl; Alicia Prielipp and Mason Brammer, Kenton, girl; Ericka Truesdale, Lima, girl. April 20 —...
VAN WERT — Michael Bolton delighted concert attendees during a performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert Sunday evening. Fans traveled to the concert from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to hear this music icon who rocketed to the top of the charts in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his biggest hits with interrogative titles like “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?” and “How Can We Be Lovers?”
WAPAKONETA — A seven-week art program for children ages three through five will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 25 and ending Monday, June 12 at The Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The cost to participate is $50 for members and...
LIMA — An awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall at The Ohio State University, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. The awards recognize the academic achievements of students and the scholarship, teaching and mentoring for...
Comments / 0